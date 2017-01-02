No Arrests Yet For Holland Street Alleged Rape
Naibuka Nagatalevu shows the place where the young woman was believed to have been dragged and raped at Holland Street in Toorak . Photo: Ronald Kumar
January 02
11:05 2017
No arrest has been made and we are appealing for information that could assist with our investigations.
Anyone who may have seen someone acting in a suspicious manner around or near the scene of the crime between 10am â€“ 12pm is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.
It could be said that the culprit responsible must have frequented that area for some weeks or days and may be familiar with the area including people who use Holland Street.