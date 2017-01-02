Naibuka Nagatalevu shows the place where the young woman was believed to have been dragged and raped at Holland Street in Toorak . Photo: Ronald Kumar

No arrest has been made and we are appealing for information that could assist with our investigations.

Anyone who may have seen someone acting in a suspicious manner around or near the scene of the crime between 10am â€“ 12pm is requested to call Crime Stoppers on 919.