A Vesisei Primary School student presenting a token of appreciation to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs in the Belgium Government, Didier J L Reynders for his support. Photo: Shalveer Singh Aujla

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs in the Belgium Government, Didier J L Reynders, yesterday handed over a cheque of $32,750 to the Minister of Education, Mahendra Reddy.

The cheque is to assist Viseisei Primary School in Lautoka under the Government’s “Adopt a School” programme.

Mr Reynders said the donation came by way of Belgium companies and individuals in the region.

He said he was impressed to learn from the Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy that the Government was providing free education.

“We know of the difficulties being faced, especially in the smaller islands, and so we organised this donation through the Belgium Consulate in Australia,” he said.

“We need to do more on that because it was important for the future of Fiji.

“I am sure there would be a lot more ideas within the European Union on other ways of assisting towards this.”

Earlier yesterday Mr Reynders paid a courtesy call to the Ministry of Sugar and the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji in Drasa, Lautoka.

Mr Reynders said Belgium, through a company there, had been helping the sugar industry here by providing proper mappings of sugar cane farms.

“We have been helping the sugar industry for some years now,” Mr Reynders said.

He said this was initially to help in the efficiency in the production within the sugar industry.

However, Mr Reynders said he was happy to see that this mapping also assisted in the assessment of sugar cane farms in the aftermath of Tropical Cyclone Winston.

As for the Sugar Institute of Fiji Research Centre at Drasa in Lautoka, Mr Reynders said the European Union had placed a large investment in the institute.

“Belgium is a big sugar producing country and I do not see any issues with us helping Fiji, especially through the mapping exercise,” he said.

“We have already started with the provision of mapping for sugar cane farms.”

Mr Reddy expressed his delight with the donation towards a school at beginning of the new year.

Mr Reddy said: “We have an education system where we have removed all obstacles for children.

“We want an educated Fijian society to be knowledge based.”

He said education would remove poverty and this was why Government had set aside 20 per cent of its national budget for education.

He said this was six per cent higher than the 14 per cent outlined by the United Nations.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

