Fiji Sun

NATION

37-year-old Admitted In Hospital

37-year-old Admitted In Hospital
Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro.
January 03
11:00 2017
A 37-year-old man is admitted at the Labasa Hospital after he was allegedly knifed by a 39-year-old man in Savusavu at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the incident happened at Naqere in Savusavu on New Year’s Eve.

“The 39-year-old man allegedly brutally attacked his brother in-law with a knife,” Ms Naisoro said.

“As investigations continue, we are again asking people to talk about their issues and not resort to violence.”

Peni Bueta is admitted in a stable condition with injuries on his left arm.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Ana NaisoroLabasa Hospital
Fiji sun
