37-year-old Admitted In Hospital
Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro.
January 03
11:00 2017
A 37-year-old man is admitted at the Labasa Hospital after he was allegedly knifed by a 39-year-old man in Savusavu at the weekend.
Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the incident happened at Naqere in Savusavu on New Year’s Eve.
“The 39-year-old man allegedly brutally attacked his brother in-law with a knife,” Ms Naisoro said.
“As investigations continue, we are again asking people to talk about their issues and not resort to violence.”
Peni Bueta is admitted in a stable condition with injuries on his left arm.
Edited by Rusiate Mataika
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment