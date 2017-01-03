Levani Botia

As the French Top 14 battle rages on our players continue to shine for their respective clubs.

Toulon without injured winger Josua Tuisova fielded tighthead prop Manasa Saulo as they scored an upset win over Racing 92.

Here is how other matches went in the weekend:

Saulo helps Toulon beat champs

Vodafone Flying Fijian prop Manasa Saulo played for Toulon as they dumped defending Top 14 champions Racing 92 17-11 at the Stade Felix Mayol yesterday morning.

The win saw Toulon moved up to fourth place in the Top 14 standings as Racing 92 fielded Fijian centre Albert Vulivuli while Joe Rokocoko came in as a substitute. Mathieu Bastareaud was in excellent form but a try from centre partner Maâ€™a Nonu and Leigh Halfpennyâ€™s 12 points saw Toulon to victory. Racing 92 leave with nothing as their campaign is still to ignite.

Racing subsequently weathered the storm and in fact took the lead when Dan Carter landed a penalty before Halfpenny hit back soon after.

Botia scores in La Rochelle big win

Fijian enforcer Levani Botia scored a try for La Rochelle as they beat Grenoble 40-3 yesterday morning.

The win saw La Rochelle moved level on points with Clermont. In front of their Stade Marcel Deflandre fans, the in-form hosts claimed their eighth victory of the league campaign to go above Montpellier.

Enterprising fullback Kini Murimurivalu booted in a drop goal in their big win.

Leading 16-3 at the interval thanks to a penalty try and 11 points from full-back Zack Holmesâ€™ boot, La Rochelle were in control throughout.

They added their second try of the game in the 49th minute when centre Botia went over the line, which made it 23-3 with the extras.

There was more to come from La Rochelle too as tries from wing Gabriel Lacroix and flank Kevin Gourdon sealed a bonus-point success before Murimurivalu fired over a late drop-goal to take his side up to 40 points.

Nayacalevuâ€™s Stade Francais escape with narrow win

Waisea Nayacalevu helped Stade Francais to a narrow 12-10 win over Brive at the Stade Jean Bouin in Paris. A last-minute penalty from MornÃ© Steyn helped Stade FranÃ§ais in their come from behind win.

Brive with Fijian centre Seremaia Burotu, Dominiko Waqaniburotu, Sisa Koyamaibole and Benito Masilevu led 10-3 at half-time thanks to a 39th-minute try from Benjamin Lapeyre that was converted by GaÃ«tan Germain, who also slotted a penalty with 14 minutes gone. In reply Stade had only a Steyn to speak of in terms of points in the first 40 as they struggled to create chances. Steyn though was on target again in the 54th minute to cut the gap to four points and then just one when he struck again 10 minutes later.

Yatoâ€™s try fails to lift Clermont

Fiery Nadroga flanker Pecel Yato scored for Clermont but it was not enough as Toulouse picked up a much-needed 26-20 victory at the Stadium Municipal on Saturday.

First-half tries from Yoann Huget and Artur Bonneval set them on their way before GaÃ«l Fickou struck soon after the break to give Toulouse a welcome buffer, which they held on to as Clermont suffer only their fourth defeat of the Top 14 campaign.

The game had started well for Clermont when Yato crossed on 18 minutes but the visitors were well beaten in the end, with a late penalty try, converted by Morgan Parra, not even giving them the consolation of a bonus-point as they came up short.

Edited by Paula Tuvuki

