Labour Pains Fade After Baby Birth: Mum

Aminiasi Naulumatua embraces his wife Laite Daia and their bouncing baby girl at the Sigatoka Hospital yesterday. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA
January 03
14:43 2017
A miniasi Naulumatua and his wife, Laite Daia, were delighted yesterday as they held their baby girl at the Sigatoka Hospital.

The baby girl was born 44 minutes past midnight as Ms Daia’s first baby, weighing in at 3.92 kilograms.

The beaming mother thanked the kind co-operation from the midwife who assisted her during the delivery.

“It is true the labour pain was unbearable but looking at my baby is the happiest moment of my life,” the 24-year-old Lomawai, Nadroga, native said.

“I could normally feel her in my womb and all I wanted was to see her. We will be naming our daughter in coming days.”

Mr Naulumatua, who works as a technician for the Water Authority of Fiji in Labasa, was a happy dad.

“Big happiness for me to see them both healthy,” the Maloku, Moala, Lau native said.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

