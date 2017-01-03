Letters To The Editor

Soccer dilemma

Pranil Ram,

Nadi

I was flabbergasted with the recent development in the Football arena in our country.

Firstly, if Fiji FA board feels that a suitable candidate for the position of the chief executive officer is not available locally then why canâ€™t they look abroad just like they have done for the coach?

Why couldnâ€™t they had an understudy to the CEO who could have easily replaced him?

The Fiji FA needs vibrant and sensible people who could steer the association in the right direction.

Secondly, changing coaches doesnâ€™t solve the problem.

Frank Farinaâ€™s reasons for termination are still clearly unknown, perhaps reasons only best known to Fiji football.

Farina had received heaps of accolades for his fine performance with the Fijian Under-20 soccer team at the Under-20 World Cup in New Zealand.

It must be realised that at the Olympics Roy Krishna was the only professional footballer with us and we were mixing with the best in the business.

These teams could have easily gone on to represent their senior menâ€™s teams.

So what happens if the new coach also does not perform?

Will he be booted out as well?

Thirdly, we are set to play New Zealand in March for the FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Currently our national players are in the off-season period and with news that national league may start late makes the matter even worse.

New Zealand, having the core of their squad either plying their trade in A-league or Europe are expected to reach their peak come March.

As for our build-up matches Fiji FA does not need to look far, but PNG will provide quality build-up matches taking into account their recent performance against New Zealand.

It would be a daunting task for the new coach to prepare the team in such a short time frame.

How many of our players have recently been contracted overseas?

None, recently and neither anyone has been scouted by clubs overseas.

This is only going to happen when we have our structure right.

Just as many other soccer pundits have suggested the best way forward in matching developed nations is to secure as many overseas contracts for our local players.

The fact is our domestic tournaments are not competitive enough to meet the growing demands of modern soccer.

Fight climate change

Tukai Lagonilakeba,

Nadi

All Fijians are definitely the agents of climate change.

Our Prime Minister had rightly said that it is your fight, mine and theirs collectively, and we must relentlessly combine our efforts to endure and conquer its impact specifically for the vulnerable small Island nations of the Pacific Ocean.

I agree with my fellow writer, Allen Lockington, that all this fight must start from home, but I disagree in his request for Government to provide an extra $3 million to educate Fijians not to litter our surrounding environments, unnecessary burnings, etc.

It is not fair to our dear fellow Fijians who are currently suffering from the negative impact post severe Tropical CycloneÂ Winston and the massive flooding throughout the country resulting from TD04F.

Our children learn from the irresponsible unwarranted and senseless behaviour of their parents from the dumping of rubbish on roadsides and in our drains, streams and oceans, burning, illegal waste dumping, unnecessary cutting down of our trees and excessive industrial smoke released into our skies.

Home is where all these good teachings start from before they filter into our schools and churches.

It is our parental obligation to pass on these good moral values for a start.

I plead with all parents, letâ€™s collectively make a difference in 2017.

Silent majority

Avinesh Sen,

Makoi

Some think that Donald Trump won the US presidential election, but I feel that its rather best described as Hillary Clinton losing the US election.

When people are put in a situation where they have no choice, this is the result.

Only if important decisions such as Obama Care were not shoved up peoplesâ€™ throats, the result would have been different.

Now we know that powerful leaders, like Obama and the Clintons, make judgemental errors too.

What a way to learn to never forget about the silent majority who, if speak, can change the course of any democracy.

