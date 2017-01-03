NFA, PoliceProbe Cause Of Fire
National Fire Authority
January 03
10:30 2017
Authorities are still investigating the cause of a home fire on New Year’s morning in Samabula.
The National Fire Authority (NFA) and the Fiji Police Force are working together to determine this.
A woman of Bakshi Street was left homeless after her one bedroom house was destroyed in the fire.
Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro said: “The cause of fire is not known yet. A joint investigation with NFA is underway.”
Ms Naisoro said they have however estimated the cost of the damages, to be around $10, 000.
The woman was not at home at the time.
She was at a prayer session in Delainavesi, Lami.
