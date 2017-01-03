SODELPA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka. Photo: Rosi Doviverata

SODELPA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, says they expect more candidate applications for the 2018 general election when they open their mailbox today.

He said while applications closed on December 31, the closing date could be extended because the party believed in including youths.

“We have received about 50 applications so far and we have not opened our mailbox since Saturday until Monday,” he said.

“So we will open the mailbox today and we are expecting some more,” he said.

The applications were open only for one month.

On the calibre of the applicants received so far, he said: “We are looking for people that have a credible background; people who have shown a clean record of service to the people; people who are qualified to represent the people and debate intelligently in Parliament.”

He said the applications would undergo a selection process whereby the candidates would have to state their basic campaigning ground and the area they wished to represent.

He said information that candidates provided would be cross-checked with the area’s Constituency Committee for the their eligibility, accountability and suitability.

Meanwhile, National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad, said last night the NFP “will fight the 2018 election on its own as it did in 2014.”

He was responding to Mr Rabuka’s invitation to parties to work together not as a coalition but in co-operation to defeat the FijiFirst Government. Edited by Naisa Koroi

