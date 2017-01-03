Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SUNCITY

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Rabuka: We Expect More Applications

Rabuka: We Expect More Applications
SODELPA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka. Photo: Rosi Doviverata
January 03
10:40 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SODELPA leader, Sitiveni Rabuka, says they expect more candidate applications  for the 2018 general election when they open their mailbox today.

He said while applications closed on December 31, the closing date could be extended because the party believed in including youths.

“We have received about 50 applications so far and we have not opened our mailbox since Saturday until Monday,” he said.

“So we will open the mailbox today and we are expecting some more,” he said.

The applications were open only for one month.

On the calibre of the applicants received so far, he said:  “We are looking for people that have a credible background; people who have shown a clean record of service to the people; people who are qualified to represent the people and debate intelligently in Parliament.”

He said the applications would undergo a selection process whereby the candidates would have to state their basic campaigning ground and the area they wished to represent.

He said information that candidates provided would be cross-checked with the area’s Constituency Committee for the their eligibility, accountability and suitability.

Meanwhile, National Federation Party leader Biman Prasad, said last night the NFP “will fight the 2018 election on its own as it did in 2014.”

He was responding to Mr Rabuka’s invitation to parties to work together not as a coalition but in co-operation to defeat the FijiFirst Government. Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback:  jyotip@fijisun.com.fj

 

Tags
Sitiveni RabukaSODELPASODELPA candidate applications
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"A lot of violence is around financial matter, especially if the man can not support his family, that becomes a problem."
Shamima Ali
Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.