Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Savou Backs Nasilasila

Savou Backs Nasilasila
Josateki Savou.
January 03
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Namatakula veteran leads Fijian Barbarians while Tadulala assists

 

Versatile Amenoni Nasilasila is going to captain the Fijian Barbarians 7s team to the 2017 SUDAMERICA’S Rugby 7s this weekend.

The appointed was confirmed by Barbarians head coach Josateki Savou before they departed for Uruguay yesterday.

Earlier on Sunday night, the first group of players – Seru Cavuilati, Mesulame Kunavula, Risiate Tadulala, Alivereti Veitokani and manager William Bale flew out of the country.

Savou said, Nasilasila is among the experienced players and he would be assisted by Risiate Tadulala.

“We got a mixture of young and experienced players that have played in the seven series,” he said.

Savou is confident that the team would do the job despite the nine days of preparation during the festive season.

“The morale is high and we are looking forward to this week’s tournament.

“Preparing the team during Christmas and New Year is a big challenge but the boys did adjust to the training and also they made sacrifices.”

The tournament will be in Uruguay from January 6-7 and in Chile from January 14-15. Teams that are to feature are Argentina, USA, Canada, Chile, Brazil, Uruguay and Colombia.

“We’ve no idea on which team we will be playing against but we know that South American teams are very physical and also strong at the breakdowns and tackles,” Savou added.

“The most important thing is to maintain possession taking into consideration our defence, which we are also working on.”

The team travelled via Los Angeles, Miami, Argentina and then to Uruguay.

“We will reach there on Wednesday and the captain’s run is on Thursday and play on Friday.”

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback:  waisean@fijisun.com.fj

 

Tags
FijiFiji SunJosateki SavouVersatile Amenoni NasilasilaWaisea Nasokia
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"A lot of violence is around financial matter, especially if the man can not support his family, that becomes a problem."
Shamima Ali
Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.