Construction works on Queen Victoria School underway last year.

Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts Mahendra Reddy says there will be a slight delay of a week in the re-opening of Queen Victoria School.

Mr Reddy said there was some more work left to be done.

He was responding to the president of the QVS Old Boys Association, Anasa Vocea.

Mr Vocea had asked that the school be re-opened in the second term claiming that it was not ready for term one.

“I strongly urge the Ministry of Education to reconsider their stance and open the school in the second term to allow proper repairs to be done and avoid further problems,” Mr Vocea said.

Mr Reddy said the re-opening was dependent on the assurance from Construction Implementation Unit (CIU) under the Ministry of Economy.

“I have to wait for the assurance from CIU enforcement unit. Worst scenario is we might have to defer it by a week or so,” Mr Reddy said.

He said it was due to some issues about the work done by the Indonesian troops.

“There are some issues of reinforcement and quality of the work that has been done,” Mr Reddy said.

“CIU is currently looking at another contractor to start with the repairs by either this week or next week.”

Mr Vocea claimed there were about eight staff quarters that needed to be repaired including the principal’s quarters.

“Along with the quarters the dining hall has yet still to be repaired,” Mr Vocea said.

Mr Reddy said 20 technical college students and lecturers were at the school renovating the dining hall.

“We are paying them ourselves and they have been at the school, renovating for the past three weeks now.”

He said some of the old teachers’ quarters could not be repaired but others were repaired and ready.

Mr Reddy said what others like Mr Vocea were not aware of was that “we have nine brand new single quarters.

“The quarters are not an issue because the ones not being repaired are because we have to go through CIU.

“We have repaired the quarters expect for the ones not repaired due to funds as we will need to demolish and rebuild the whole building,” Mr Reddy said.

Mr Vocea claimed he had been “reliably informed that all the teachers based in QVS prior to Tropical Cyclone Winston are being transferred out to be replaced by a totally new team.”

“Transfers are normally done for disciplinary reasons, non-performance and promotion,” he said.

Mr Reddy confirmed they wanted a new fresh start by bringing in a new complement of teachers to replace the previous ones who had been transferred to other schools.

Mr Vocea said he heard the school roll would increase to 1000 students.

“To do that you need additional infrastructure to cater for the additional numbers as extra classrooms, staff quarters bigger kitchen and dining hall,” he said.

Mr Reddy said they were looking at increasing the school roll.

“By later this week, we can confirm on the exact number of students but definitely not 1000,” he said.

He said two old dormitories were converted to classrooms to cater for increased student numbers.

“We are looking to roster the breakfast and dinner time for the students until the dining hall is extended to the capacity of sitting space,” Mr Reddy said.

