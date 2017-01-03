Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Still-in-hospital Landslide Survivor Tells Qamea Pain

Tuicolo Moceiseaqaqa of Togo Village in Qamea Island with his wife, two children, mother, siblings and cousins celebrated New Year in Labasa yesterday. Photo:SHRATIKA NAIDU
January 03
10:40 2017
A man who suffered injuries from a landslide on Qamea Island a fortnight ago said the disaster happened so fast that the big mass of land dumped him and his home swiftly.

“Suddenly I heard a loud sound and behind me I saw a landslide,” said 34-year-old Tuicolo Moceiseaqaqa, who is still admitted at the Labasa Hospital.

“It was so fast that it covered me and destroyed my house.”

The Togo villager who spoke publicly for the first since his admission at the hospital is still unable to walk.

He suffered deep cuts on his right leg and left hand.

“The cuts on my husband’s leg are like a shark bit him,” spouse 32-year-old Kelera Tokailoqi said.

“He is still in great pain and it would take a few months for him to get back on his feet.”

Mr Moceiseaqaqa who was a gardener at Matangi Private Island Resort, which is on the next island to Qamea, was a victim of landslides that caused havoc in Togo and Dreketi villages.

Dreketi Village had about 20 buildings, including the health centre, upended and relocated along the shoreline.

The staff of the Labasa Hospital gave him an opportunity yesterday to spend time with his wife and two children who travelled from Qamea Island.

His mother, Kelera Bale came from Makoi, Suva, to visit him.

“I lost my house, all my belongings, my good health and the opportunity to work to feed my family,” Mr Moceiseaqaqa said.

“I still have those painful memories of that tragic landslide.

“When I saw the water coming inside my two bedroom house, I told my wife to pack our clothes and for us to take our kids to a safe ground.

“While she was doing that I quickly started digging a drain near my kitchen.”

Mr Moceiseaqaqa was still digging the drain when disaster struck.

Ms Tokailoqi said although they lost their belongings, she thanked God for saving her husband’s life.

Mr Moceiseaqaqa’s mother, Ms Bale said her daughter in-law would return to the island to stay with her parents because her grand-daughter had to attend to school soon.

“We are praying and hopeful that he will get well soon,” Ms Bale said.

“Although we were not able to celebrate Christmas and New Year, I am happy we are still able to be together as a family and get together to encourage each other that we will see better days.”

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

 

Feedback:  shratikan@fijisun.com.fj

