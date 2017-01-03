Staff Walesi Baleioneata, Business partners Hiroshi Kira and Ryu Arai inside the fully Japanese owned Taka restaurant at Port Denarau complex. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA

Taka is the latest Japanese restaurant that has opened for business at the Port Denarau Marina.

The restaurant project is headed by Ryu Arai, a Japanese businessman and a self taught chef.

Mr Arai said his aim was to combine fresh produce and seafood which would be served in quaint Japanese traditional country cafes.

“I have been searching for a suitable area in Suva but was costly then Port Denarau proved well to me so I decided to open one here,” Mr Arai said.

He said: “there is no genuine Japanese owned restaurant in this part of Nadi so I decided to open one.”

He said the quiet seaside would make up a real foodie paradise.

Mr Arai said there will be total of six local staff who will be part of the ‘significant investment’.

In coming weeks the eatery will be welcoming and offering various types of imported Sake (brewed rice wine), and Shochu (typically distilled from rice, barley, sweet potatoes, buckwheat or brown sugar) to continue to delight the senses of superb aromatics.

Taka will be open 12pm-9pm daily at Port Denarau complex and is above the Westpac bank.

Edited by: kAthrin krishna

