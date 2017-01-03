Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

SUNBIZ

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Taka, Japanese Restaurant Opens At Port Denarau

Taka, Japanese Restaurant Opens At Port Denarau
Staff Walesi Baleioneata, Business partners Hiroshi Kira and Ryu Arai inside the fully Japanese owned Taka restaurant at Port Denarau complex. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA
January 03
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Taka is the latest Japanese restaurant that has opened for business at the Port Denarau Marina.

The restaurant project is headed by Ryu Arai, a Japanese businessman and a self taught chef.

Mr Arai said his aim was to combine fresh produce and seafood which would be served in quaint Japanese traditional country cafes.

“I have been searching for a suitable area in Suva but was costly then Port Denarau proved well to me so I decided to open one here,” Mr Arai said.

He said: “there is no genuine Japanese owned restaurant in this part of Nadi so I decided to open one.”

He said the quiet seaside would make up a real foodie paradise.

Mr Arai said there will be total of six local staff who will be part of the ‘significant investment’.

In coming weeks the eatery will be welcoming and offering various types of imported Sake (brewed rice wine), and Shochu (typically distilled from rice, barley, sweet potatoes, buckwheat or brown sugar) to continue to delight the senses of superb aromatics.

Taka will be open 12pm-9pm daily at Port Denarau complex and is above the Westpac bank.

Edited by: kAthrin krishna

Feedback:  waisean@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
FijiFiji SunPort Denarau MarinaRyu AraiWaisea Nasokia
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"A lot of violence is around financial matter, especially if the man can not support his family, that becomes a problem."
Shamima Ali
Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.