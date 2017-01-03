Nailoni team prepare for their next game during the Suvavou Youth annual volleyball tournament in Lami yesterday. Photo: PAULINI RATULAILAI.

The Suvavou Youths celebrated the 25th anniversary of their annual volleyball tournament in the village foreshore yesterday. The tournament which began in 1992 kept a lot of youths living in the Lami area occupied during the festive season. Tournament director Peter Zinck said the tournament has been staged with the motive to promote ‘good neighbourhood’.

“It started when a group of youths felt that the game of volleyball can be used for a greater purpose during the festive season,” Zinck said.

“That is to promote a social platform for youths in the area to interact and socialise. This also provided a warm and cordial environment during the festive season.

“The event is called the Tui Suva volleyball tournament and today the youths are celebrating its 25th anniversary.”

Zinck said it was another successful tournament with 36 teams competing at the foreshore.

“This annual tournament is played amongst all youths that reside in Suvavou and those that are closely linked with the Suvavou village.

“The youths include women, men and also there were games organised for the junior and sub junior grades.”

Zinck said the objective of the tournament is to support youths as they work towards a crime free season and a responsible alcohol festive season.

“The tournament is growing from strength to strength every year in terms of competition.

“We hope to choose players from the top four teams for the upcoming Vulaca and Easter tournaments,” he added.

