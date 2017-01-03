Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Two Drown On Separate Picnic Trips

Two Drown On Separate Picnic Trips
In happier times... Riyaz Ali (back) with wife and children in a photo.
January 03
10:00 2017
It was a painful start to the New Year for the Ali family of Buabua in Lautoka after they lost a family member during a picnic outing on New Year’s Day.

Riyaz Ali, 39, was part of a group of 23 family members when he drowned in chest deep water in the Keyasi River in Sigatoka.

His wife, Nazma Sofina Khan, said he went missing for a few minutes before his body was found.

“We found him five minutes later at the bottom of the river,” she said.

“My uncle and brother lifted him out and tried to push water out of his lungs but he still did not wake up. He didn’t even shout or scream anything,” the distraught wife said.

Mr Ali was pronounced dead at a hospital in Keyasi, said Ms Khan.

He was a carpenter and the main breadwinner his family of six members.

“My eldest son Sahil is 18-years-old, Sohaila is 16, Sohana is 12 and my youngest son is nine,” she said.

In an emotional interview, Ms Khan said that her late husband was “very rich at heart”.

“He went to heaven while playing and having fun, not because of any disease,” she said.

Meanwhile, a family from Savunawai Stage II, in Votualevu, Nadi, is mourning the loss of their son who is believed to have drowned in the Mulomulo River on Sunday afternoon.

Dead is Faheem Mohammed, 37, a hairdresser.

He was swimming with family members when the incident happened.

When this newspaper visited their residence, his father Mohammed Azal, said their family was still coming to terms with the sudden loss of their son.

“My son was a good boy, we miss him a lot,” he said with tears running down his cheek.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said: “When family members noticed him missing, a search was conducted and his body was found.”

She added a post mortem would be conducted for both victims to determine the cause of death as investigations continue.

Edited by Caroline Ratucadra

Feedback: litia.tikomailepanoni@fijisun.com.fj

Keyasi River Nazma Sofina Khan Riyaz Ali
