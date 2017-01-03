A Police officer stands guard from a neighbours house at Lokia yesterday. Photo: Jone Luvenitoga INSERT: Maika Turaganilewa.

Emotional Maika Turaganilewa remembers his best buddy, Japu, and misses him terribly.

The Lokia Villager elder 73, in Rewa, cannot believe that Jay Prakash (Japu) is dead, brutally killed in what appeared to be a robbery gone wrong. Mr Turaganilewa said Japu was the nicest person you could ever meet.

The perpetrator of this heinous crime allegedly took Japu’s 15 horse power Yamaha outboard engine.

Japu, 46, was found lying in a pool of blood by his 12-year-old neighbour early Sunday morning.

Mr Turaganilewa remembers those precious moments he spent with Japu as a child.

Mr Turaganilewa could not hold back his tears while speaking to the Fiji Sun.

“Japu was a very humble and nice boy who never had any problem or fight with anyone,” he said.

“It came to a surprise when I heard his news in the church yesterday.

“I could not stop myself from crying because I was so emotionally attached to him.

“Japu was that one person whom everyone in this village knew and he used to come here every day after fishing,” Mr Turaganilewa said.

“He never said no to anything whenever he was asked to help.

“Whether it was to spend a night watching over the house or anything for that matter, but we knew Japu was always there for us.

“Whenever he went fishing, he used to bring our family back his catch and never took money from us or anyone in this village,” Mr Turaganilewa said.

He said this village will surely miss him and his kindness to everyone.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said investigations were continuing. She requested anyone with information that could assist should call Crime Stoppers on 919.

