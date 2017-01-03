Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Vuda Boutique Resort To Start Operations From This May

Vuda Boutique Resort To Start Operations From This May
Facilities available at the Resort.
January 03
11:00 2017
The  sister property of Fiji Hideaway Resort & Spa, is now in its finishing stage at Vuda in Lautoka and will be ready by February end.

Fiji Hideaway Resort Vuda, billed as a boutique five star resort is scheduled to open in May.

The Fiji Hideaway Resort & Spa general manager, Chandar Dutt, said the project was in the pipeline for some time now.But finally the works were in their final stages.

“We will be completing the project by February or beginning of March this year and we are now preparing for the opening in May,” he said.

He said the Resort’s target was the adult market and to facilitate weddings and honeymoons.

Sitting on 4.5 acres of land, the $40 million project is owned by the Fiji Teachers Union Co-operative Thrift and Credit Limited.

Its main property is the Fiji Hideaway Resort and Spa at Tagaqe on the Coral Coast

So far the project had incurred cost of $10million and within the five years term of further development, it is expected to make a total cost of $40 million, he siad.

Mr Dutt said the Resort was now being completed with 21 upscale bures .80 more will be built later within five years.

“There is a special honeymoon bure inclusive of all facilities, along with other bures for the clusters of families and friends,” he said.

“We have created a lot of new products and new packages and we have upgraded our facilities to cater for this very lucrative market.

“We are very much market concerned and our research shows that there is a huge potential for wedding and the honeymoon market.”

He added the location was good for the Resort and the place had a lot of traditional and cultural values attached to it.

“We are Fijian owned and run, we will try and see that the Vuda property while it is a different market – adult market we will try to maintain a five star Fijian hospitality,” Mr Dutt stated.

The property has been established with considerations of central facilities.

The project was initiated in 2013.

However; Mr Dutt said it took a while to finish off because there were a number of changes made for the long term benefit of the resort.

 

 

Fiji Hideaway Resort Vuda
