Youths focus on spiritual development

Some youths who were part of the All Nations Christian Fellowship Youth conference at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.
January 03
14:55 2017
Savusavu youth leader Pita Ratila said a group from Cakaudrove attended the All Nations Christian Fellowship’s youth conference in Suva last month to develop spiritual lives of the youths.

The three-day conference was attended by 1200 with youths attending from around the nation and the region at the Vodafone Arena with the theme ‘Vessel of Power’.

The Northern Division was represented by 33 youths and Mr Ratila said youths from his area were finding employment in the tourism industry.

“There’s a lot of school drop outs in Savusavu, but most of them eventually find employment in the tourism industry,” said Mr Ratila.

Mr Ratila who was also affected by Cyclone Winston in the beginning of the year but recovery was quick for his village.

The organisers are planning for a bigger and better conference next year.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedbackmere.satakala@fijisun.com.fj

