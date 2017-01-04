Newly appointed Divisional Police Commander Northern SSP Verani Nakauyaca during an earlier operation in Suva. Photo: Fiji Police Force Media Cell

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Verani Nakauyaca has taken up the post of the Divisional Police Commander Northern (DPC/North). He takes over from SSP Shiri Bhawan Singh who has gone on pre-retirement leave.

SSP Nakauyaca previously held the post of Commanding Officer (CO) of the Police Special Response Unit based at 8 Miles in Nasinu.

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said SSP Nakauyaca’s appointment was made because of his vast knowledge in the operational field and his experience was best suited to lead the Northern Division.

“Under the leadership of the former DPC, the Northern Division has been relatively under the radar with regards to major crimes and with SSP Nakauyaca taking over the reins I am confident he will continue the great work of his predecessor.”

Meanwhile, last week Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu toured the Northern Division and was pleased with the operations adding the morale of officers was very high.

He added the support of the community through various Crime Prevention committees in the provinces of Bua, Cakaudrove and Macuata continues to be seen and has been overwhelming which is largely because of the great working relationship between the Police and members of the community.

Source: Fiji Police Force Media Cell

