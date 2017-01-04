Holland St last night. Photo: Jone Luvenitoga

An innocent young woman, victim of the suspected Holland St brutal rape in Suva, enters her sixth day in hospital today.

Her continuing admission at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital underlines her serious injuries.

This was a vicious attack by an evil man, a sex maniac, who deserves to be behind bars for a long time. As long as he is on the loose, he is a threat to young women and must be apprehended.

This heinous crime has left her traumatised and scarred for life.

Her life will never be the same again.

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre (FWCC) co-ordinator, Shamima Ali, said the incident was shocking despite all the awareness that had been done.

“These things still happen in broad daylight and what this shows is, actually our women and girls are not safe either on the streets or in their own homes,” she said.

“It’s a cry to all the men out there to start behaving themselves.

“The societies and institutions must not blame women for what is happening to them because if we continue to blame them, then more and more men get encouraged to do such things,” she said.

Ms Ali also encouraged the community to take responsibilities of what has happened.

“As a society we should really reject this kind of behaviour, it’s totally unacceptable!” she said.

“We are closely following the case and we will be also encouraging the Police to catch the perpetrator as soon as possible.”

FWCC is hoping to visit the victim tomorrow with the relatives and to have a look at her.

“We will find out more if she wishes to see us.

“For any women out there if anything has happened to you please report it, either go to the Police stations or call us at the FWCC or come and see us,” she said.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu said Police were still continuing with the manhunt and investigation.

Call Crime Stoppers 919 if you have any informationto help catch the brutal criminal involved in the Holland Street attack.

FWCC contact: 3313300/ 9209470

Feedback: selita.bolanavanua@fijisun.com.fj