My hands are clean...Detective Sergeant Vilitati Bari defending his actions in an act to defend the assault of a taxi driver at his neighbourhood in Caubati. Photo: Jone Luvenitoga

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho said he would never condone any action of retaliation against his officers from the public.

His comments comes after he learned that one of his officers was assaulted outside his home.

Detective Sergeant Vilitati Bari, of Caubati, was allegedly assaulted on Monday morning by a group of men outside his home in retaliation for stopping an attempted robbery.

“Before acting people must also think of the consequences of their actions and retaliating against my officers is something I will never condone,” Brigadier-General Qiliho.

“My officers have a commitment in maintaining law and order and in the case of Mr Bari, he was performing his duties beyond working hours.

“I will not take the issue lightly because this is the second incident where my officers have been attacked.”

Recalling the Monday ordeal Detective Sergeant Bari told Fiji Sun: “I want to live so all I did was defend myself.”

Mr Bari had assisted a taxi driver who was confronted by three men attempting to rob him.

“I was at my home when I heard the noise at the road, so I ran to check. There, I saw three men and two of them were beating the taxi driver. The driver was helpless with bruises on his face, two of his teeth were broken and his nose was bleeding heavily.”

He managed to stop the attackers and told the driver to rush to hospital.

“After I returned home, I heard someone shouting out my name and was challenging me to a fight.

“He was swearing at me and saying all sorts of vulgar languages,” he said.

“I went back outside to see him and that was when the fight began, I was just trying to defend myself.

“He ripped my shirt off and I was hurt,” he said.

Mr Bari suffered bruises to his forehead and face.

He said some of the bystanders were able to stop the fight as well.

“Although it’s unsafe to live here now, I will still stand for what I believe is right,” he said.

Since the family had moved to Caubati in 2014, he said the alleged incident was a shocking experience.

“I was really shocked because it was the youths who were assaulting me, regardless of me being a Police officer, they really have the nerve to do that,” he said.

Mr Bari believes parents and guardians need to teach their children at home about respecting other people.

Mr Bari’s bravery has led to the arrest of four suspects who were questioned at the Valelevu Police Station.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback: selita.bolavanua@fijisun.com.fj