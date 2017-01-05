From left: University of Fiji, Registrar Kamlesh Arya. Education Minister Mahendra Reddy is being showed the new signage on a Classic bus UniFiji’s by the Vice Chancellor Professor Prem Misir shows. Photo: Charles Chambers

Education Minister Mahendra Reddy has praised the role of the University of Fiji in opening up the education opportunities.

Mr Reddy said he recalled his days at the University of the South Pacific how parents had struggled to find a place at USP.

Now there are three universities, with Fiji National University and the University of Fiji providing alternatives to USP and real competition for it.

Mr Reddy also shared how people used to be treated at USP and how they were not given programmes of their choice and pushed into those that had low numbers that did not suit their aptitude or interest.

Mr Reddy was speaking at the launching of the University of Fiji’s new signage on a Classic Bus in Lautoka yesterday.

The $500,000 partnership which is contracted for two years between the University and the bus company will see four buses carrying an in-built free advertisement with full signage sporting the name, “The University of Fiji”.

Another 10 buses will carry a partial advertisement displaying the University’s logo enshrined at one side of the bus.

Dr Reddy said the collaboration of tertiary institutions and the private sector has been absent in Fiji.

He said universities in other countries had partnerships with the corporate sector where they (corporate sector) would fund certain programmes that of interest to them.

“This has been absent in Fiji and the region as well.

“This project will raise the importance of partnership between the corporate sector and universities.”

He thanked Classic Buses for taking a bold step in forming a partnership with the University of Fiji.

Dr Reddy said the initiative by the University to promote itself by the advertisement on buses would surely change the mindset of people.

“I see this project having a big impact on Government’s vision to increase the penetration of education in Fiji.”

He said the attraction of students to the University will have a big impact at national level.

“Since its inception, the University of Fiji has grown to create a special place amongst tertiary institutions in Fiji,” Mr Reddy said.

“It’s flagship medical programme speaks volumes of the level of confidence and trust people have in this institution.”

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Fiji, Professor Prem Misir said this initiative, inspired by the University’s Executive director Finance, Ravineet Sami, was consonant with the University’ strategic plan for UniFiji’s academic-industry collaboration.

He said several transportation companies were parties to the negotiations, including Classic Buses, who, at the endpoint, expressed its interest.

“The initiative is also to help the staff and students of the University of Fiji to defray the cost of transportation to ease access to the university,” Professor Misir said.

“Classic buses would be transporting students and staff from Ba, Lautoka and Nadi to and from the campus.”

