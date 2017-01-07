9½ Years For Aggravated Robbery Of $20
A Suva magistrate yesterday told a man convicted of aggravated robbery that it was the court’s duty to protect the public from such offences.
Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne made this remark when he sentenced Eparama Tawake, 21, to nine years and six months in jail.
Tawake attacked a man on the street in Vatuwaqa with a knife and stole $20.
Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne said: “Even though you are a young offender and a first offender, the duty is cast upon the court to protect the public from this kind of offence on the streets.
“The safety of the public needs to be guaranteed in this country, even if it means that people like you will have to spend long periods behind bars.”
On December 12, 2014, Tawake, with another person, robbed a man at Vatuwaqa.
Tawake had asked the man for money. When the man refused, Tawake attacked him with a knife and stole $20.
Mr Somaratne told Tawake: “Only factor that would have aggravated this offence is the victim suffering injuries from the assault, but there was no conclusive evidence to prove that. Hence I am not going to enhance your sentence.”
For mitigating factors, the court considered that Tawake was a young offender and he maintained a good behaviour.
His non-parole period is seven years.
Edited by Naisa Koroi
Good job Mgistrate Sir.