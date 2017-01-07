NFP leader, Biman Prasad.

A war of words has erupted between the National Federation Party and Fiji United Freedom Party as the campaign for the 2018 general election hots up.

What sparked the heated exchange was a statement by FUFP leader Jagath Karunaratne.

He had said that the interest shown by five proposed political parties was a sign of weak leadership from the existing Opposition.

NFP leader, Biman Prasad, responded Mr Karunratne’s party was small and insignificant.

Mr Prasad also said that the FUFP couldn’t contest the last general election properly. That’s why it was insignificant, he added.

“As far as the Opposition and NFP are concerned, we are satisfied with the way we conducted ourselves despite the pressure from the other side,” Mr Prasad said.

But Mr Karunaratne said Mr Prasad should wait for the election instead of making degrading remarks about other political parties.

He said the strength of a political party couldn’t be measured by what they achieved in the last election.

He said: “We should not be making such statements to a political party until we go for elections. You cannot measure the strength of a party from what happened two years ago, every party will start somewhere, it is not right for him to say insignificant.

“That is a pathetic way to attack a political party, we went through the normal process like other political parties, we also got our 5000 signatures and for him to say that, it is sad.

“When such statements are made it undermines the people who support this party and a political party is not made up of only one person, we are a recognised party, some parties gave up in 2014 and we didn’t.”

