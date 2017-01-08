MBBS

The University of Fiji is now offering 25 places for the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) Programme at its Umanand Prasad School of Medicine (UPSM) in Suva this year.

The announcement was made on Friday by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prem Misir, during the opening of the programme at the campus at 1 Kula Street in Samabula, Suva.

Mr Misir said it was implemented in recognising the need to fill the vacuum of the current shortage of doctors in Fiji, which was in line with the Fijian Government’s initiatives.

“In order to meet the patients’ needs in the society across Fiji, the Government is trying to create Locum Doctors because there is a shortage of doctors,” Mr Misir said.

He said the opening of the Suva campus would witness the registering of about 105 medical school applicants every year to fill the vacuum.

The UPSM Dean, Dr Abhijit Gogoi, said students studying under this programme enrolled at Saweni Campus would have an option to move to the Suva campus under the same programme, if they wished to.

“We will give options to our students that those who want to shift to Suva, they can go to Suva and those who want to remain in Saweni can do so,” said Dr Gogoi.

The MBBS programme will take six years to complete.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback: sonal.singh@fijisun.com.fj