The Josateki Savou coached- Fijian Barbarians 7s side take on Brazil in today’s Cup quarterfinals of the Sudamerica Rugby 7s in Uruguay. Captained by veteran playmaker, Amenoni Nasilasila, the Barbarians started their campaign with a big 33-0 win over Colombia. The Fijians took a handy 21-0 lead at halftime with three converted tries.

In their second pool game, the Barbarians took on a fiery Chile side but scored a convincing 24-7 victory. But in their final pool match, they tore Canada apart with a 50-5 thrashing to finish at the top.

According to World Rugby, with different goals, eight national teams are fiercely competing in the Punta del Este Sevens- the first step of the two-new tournament Sudamérica Rugby Sevens that will be completed next weekend at the Mackay School Grounds in Viña del Mar, on Chile’s Pacific coastline.

As much as the title on offer to the winner of the circuit, two positions in the World Rugby Sevens Series 2017/18 qualifier in Hong Kong are on offer as well as an invitation to play in the Las Vegas and Vancouver Sevens later in the year.

They will be competed for by Colombia, Uruguay, Chile and Brazil, with the tournament’s line-up completed by Argentina, USA, Canada and Fiji with the last three nations sending development sides.

“We are delighted to organise the Sudamérica Rugby Sevens with two well-established tournaments and by including Canada and USA we are fulfilling a regional ambition of further uniting both the south and the north of our huge continent,” said Sudamérica Rugby chairman Marcelo Rodríguez.

The goal is to add two tournaments in Rugby Americas North at the end of the year and thus form an Americas Rugby Series.

“Having Fiji represented has generated a lot of interest and will certainly help raise the standard of players and teams. It is an honour for us,” added Rodríguez.

The Punta del Este Sevens was first played in 1989, while the Viña Sevens is celebrating its 31st consecutive season.

They will both have an international and a club section.

Fijian Barbarians: Seru Cavuilati, Mesulame Kunavula, Levani Kurumudu, Meli Rusa, Semisi Matawalu, Amenoni Nasilasila, Kalione Nasoko, Sevuloni Naturudregadrega, Timoci Sinate, Risiate Tadulala, Alivereti Veitokani, Nacanieli Lalalaba.

DAY ONE RESULTS: Chile 19 – 17 Canada; Fiji 33 – 0 Colombia; USA 26 – 6 Uruguay; Argentina 24 – 7 Brazil; Colombia 19 – 12 Canadá; Fiji 24 – 7 Chile; USA 17 – 10 Brazil; Argentina 31 – 7 Uruguay; Chile 28 – 5 Colombia; Uruguay 26 – 7 Brazil; Fiji 50 – 5 Canadá

CUP QUARTERFINALS: Chile v Uruguay; Argentina v Canada; USA v Colombia; Fiji v Brazil