Talei Waqanaibete during the Fijian Netball U21 pool session yesterday.Photo:Vilimoni Vaganalau.

Being efficient on court is Fijian Under-21 rep Talei Waqainabete’s main aim when they take on Australia in their first match of the Digicel Punjas International Netball Youth Series on Wednesday.

The tournament at the Vodafone Arena will see Australia, New Zealand, Samoa and Fiji compete in their build up for the 2017 Under-21 World Netball Championship in Botswana in July.

The Keteira, Moala Lau mid-court player said while she was excited to get on court, she also wants to have an effective game.

“I am really looking forward to the tournament,” Waqainabete said.

“I’ve been preparing since last year and I was just looking forward to going against the two top teams in the world and also defending champions, New Zealand.

“One of the goals I’ve set for myself in the tournament is to be efficient on the court. I don’t want to be running around too much, especially against teams like Australia and New Zealand.

“Every time I get the ball I want to deliver it well to my team.”

The 21-year-old joined the Fiji U21 squad in June last year and will represent her country for the second time, this week.

While it is a crucial build up for the squad, Waqainabete said sometimes it was all about having fun as long as you are fit.

“One thing I have learnt from Vicki is that fitness will get you through, you don’t have to be really great in your skills or know a good game plan,” she said.

“Working with Vicki is unbelievable I would say, she is just class because she has a lot of experience and has been teaching and sharing with us her experiences and it is humbling.

Fiji will play Australia on Wednesday at 6:40pm.