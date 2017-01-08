Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Ethiopiaâ€™s EnvoyÂ  Arrives TodayÂ 

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
January 08
11:00 2017
An envoy from Ethiopia arrives in the country today to strengthen bilateral relations between Fiji and the East African nation.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is a Special Assistant to Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn. Mr Ghebreyesus is expected to meet with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

He will also visit the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, andÂ  meet Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar.

Fijiâ€™s mission in Ethiopia only opened in May last year.

Mr Ghebreyesus is also Ethiopiaâ€™s candidature to the Director General position of the World Health Organisation. He leaves on Tuesday.

