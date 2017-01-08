Ana Cagimoi during the Fijian Netball U21 pool session yesterday.Photo:Vilimoni Vaganalau.

It will be a familiar ground for overseas-based player Ana Cagimoi as she will be playing against some familiar faces in the Digicel Punjas International Netball Youth Series.

The 18-year-old from Natewa, Cakaudrove has been living in New Zealand and plays for the Clubs Hubsonville Hustlers in the Super 14 League.

It has been an honour for her to be part of her home team and is excited.

But Cagimoi is looking forward to their game against New Zealand on Friday as she will meet some familiar faces.

“It has been truly an honour and privilege to represent my country, I get to play the sport I love and be part of this amazing team,” Cagimoi said.

“Being part of the Fiji team has given me the opportunity to travel to Fiji because I rarely come home.

“But since I’ve been with the team, I come down whenever they call me to be part of the squad and it feels really good to be home.

“It will be exciting to meet New Zealand, especially since I have played with some of the girls before so it will be quite exciting.

“They are an amazing group of girls and to play against them will be different but I am looking forward to it.

“I love the Fiji team and I love being taught under the infamous Vicki Wilson. These girls have improved so much, their work through play and intensity has increased since the last time I was with them.”

Cagimoi who plays centre is hoping to build her way up to the top to be part of the Fijian Pearls.

“I want to keep striving for the best and keep improving as a player, I am still young and I have a lot to learn,” she said.

“I want to make it to the top and hopefully play for the Fijian Pearls, though I may be living abroad, I want to play for and represent my country.

“But as for right now, I enjoy where I am at in life and I am having fun with these girls and learning in the process.”