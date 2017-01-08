Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort General manager Peter Hopgood with Fiji Kids volunteers and students during the Fiji Kids Event at St Joan of Arc in Sigatoka yesterday. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA

A non-governmental organisation which was formed seven years ago was targeted for helping poor families devastated by natural disasters.

Fiji Kids co-founder Julian Hoskinson said yesterday the NGO worked with sponsors from overseas to alleviate the hardships faced by these families.

“Each Fiji Kids is sponsored by someone from overseas so they provide funding from school shoes, uniforms etc,” Ms Hoskinson said.

“Take off the pressure from the families.”

The charitable organisation started in the Sigatoka Valley that was affected by the flood and families found difficulty to send their children to school in 2010.

“Families were struggling back then for school fees to send students to school. Mostly were flood victims so we came in to form Fiji Kids,” Ms Hoskinson said.

Years later they are growing bigger as it has continued to assist over 130 students in achieving their career goals.

The charitable organisation started with 13 kids and today have educated over 130 young people.

There are five students studying in FNU and USP respectively to double it to ten this year.

Ms Hoskinson said: “Our aim is to offer at least five scholarships for further education for the students which we are working on.

“We are very proud of them to persevere despite the hardship they face.”

She also thanked Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort for being their partners to cater for the event.

“Outrigger Fiji support Fiji Kids all throughout the year with fund raising for the funds to assist those in need, they are our very treasured friend of Fiji Kids.”

Ms Hoskinson and her mum Karen Hoskinson with a few others started this Fiji Kids; they aimed at the Sigatoka Valley kids.

“I have special feeling towards Kavanagasau area just because I grew up there since a little kid,” she said.

Karen is the grandchild of the founder of Morris Hedstrom in Levuka. Her dad worked as a field officer for the Colonial Sugar Refinery (now Fiji Sugar Corporation).

“It brings a lot of joy to see students perform well with their education, that all what I need to see smiles on their faces,” Ms Hoskinson

She sponsors two students who are both in secondary school education.

