Bhel Puri. Photo: Waisea Nasokia

Restaurant: Mumbai Dhaba in Nadi Town.

Chef: Vijaya Poojary.

Experience: He has worked for Shiv Sagar, a famous fast food restaurant across Mumbai specialised in South Indian Dishes.

From 1993 to 2000, he worked as a South Indian Cook in Shivsagar Panaji Goa. From 2001 to 2004 he joined Mumbai Juhu Tara Road. In 2009 he worked at Shiva Sagar Mumbai Bandra West till 2013.

Later from 2013- 2015 he worked at Garden Kadahi Pte Ltd in Singapore before being a Chef De party in Suja International Pte Ltd, Singapore from 2015 until December 2016.

Background: Originally from the village of Kundapur, Mangalore (district) in Karnataka (India). He speaks Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and English.

He completed his Capacity Building for Service providers from Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology and Applied Nutrition in Porvorim, Goa.

Career Objective: To work for an organisation dedication to quality service that is growth-oriented giving an opportunity for brighter career.

Meal: Sev Puri Chaat, Papdi Chaat, and Bel Puri

Sev Puri Chaat, Papdi Chaat, and Bel Puri:

Main Ingredients: For Sev Poori Chaat

PREPARATION:

Flat crisp puris/papdis 6 piece, Potato1 cup, boiled and smashed, Onion1/2 cup, finely chopped, Sev1/2 cup, Coriander Chutney1/2 cup, Tamarind Dates Chutney1/2 cup,Â Red chili powder1 tsp, Chaat masala powder1 tsp, Salt1/2 tsp or to taste

To Make Green Coriander Chutney

Green Coriander (Cilantro)1 cup, washed, Peanuts1/4 cup, Lemon juice1 tsp, Green chili 2 pieces, Fresh coconut 10 grams (optional), Salt to taste

To Make Tamarind Dates Chutney

Khajur (Dates)1 cup, Imli (Tamarind)1/4 cup, Jaggery1 tbsp (optional), Red chili powder1/2 tbsp, Coriander powder1 tbsp, Salt1/2 tsp or to taste, Cumin powder1 tsp

Rock salt1/2 tsp

INSTRUCTIONS

For Making Green Coriander Chutney

Take all ingredients in mixture grinder and add little water.

Blend into smooth fine paste and keep aside.

For Making Sweet Tamarind Chutney

Boil the khajur and imli in pressure cooker by adding about 1/2 cup of water and cook for 5 minutes.

Pour the boiled khajur imli mixture in a mixture grinder/food processor and purÃ©e the chutney to give it smooth texture. By using strainer remove excess water and extract the pulp.

After extracting the pulp heat the pulp for about 5 mins in a deep bottom pan.

Add all the spices now: red chili powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, rock salt, jaggery (optional) and salt to taste.

Cook for about another 5 min so that the spices blend in the chutney nicely.

For Assembling Sev Puri Chaat

Boil, peel off the skin and mash the potatoes. Add red chili powder, chaat masala powder and mix well with potato.

Place the puris in a serving plate. On top add boiled mashed potato.

Add chopped onions. Also top it with green coriander chutney.

Now add sweet chutney as much as you want.

Sprinkle some sev on top of puris. The sev puri chaat is ready.

You can also add yogurt and sweet chutney. Or else just enjoy the tasty sev poori chaat.

Papdi Chaat

Ingredients: 7 papdis, 1/2 cup boiled, peeled and chopped potatoes, 1 cups whisked curds (dahi), 2 tbsp khajur imli ki chutney, 2 tbsp green chutney, salt to taste, 1 tsp chaat masala, 1 tsp cumin seeds (jeera) powder, 1 tsp chilli powder

For The Garnish – 1 tbsp finely chopped coriander (dhania), 2 tbsp sev

Method

Coarsely crushed 7 papdis and arrange them on a serving plate.

Top it with Â¼ cup potatoes, Â¼ cup curds, 2 tbsp khajur imli ki chutney and 1Â½ tbsp green chutney.

Sprinkle a little salt, Â¼ tsp chaat masala, Â¼ tsp cumin seeds powder and Â¼ tsp chilli powder over it.

Repeat steps 1 to 3 to make 3 more plates.

Serve immediately garnished with coriander and sev.

Bhel Puri: 4 cups puffed rice (kurmura), 1/2 cup finely chopped onions, 1/2 cup boiled , peeled and chopped potatoes, 3/4 cup khajur imli ki chutney, 1/2 cup green chutney, 2 tbsp fresh garlic chutney, 1/4 cup finely chopped coriander (dhania), 1 1/2 tsp chaat masala, salt to taste, 1/2 tbsp lemon juice, 1 cup sev, 1/2 cup coarsely crushed papdis

For The Garnish: coarsely crushed papdis, masala dal, finely chopped raw mango, finely chopped coriander (dhania), 4 papdis

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and toss gently till all the ingredients are well mixed.Divide the mixture into 4 equal portions and garnish each portion with sev, papdis, masala dal, raw mango, coriander and 1 papdi. Serve immediately.