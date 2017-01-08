Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Letters To The Editor, 8th January , 2017

January 08
11:01 2017
Garbage!

Herleen Emily Kumar,

Nadi

 

The beauty of this island nation is undefinable and nostalgic.

The environment portrays what Fiji is as a nation and what kind of people exist on the island.

There are some educated people while others are average. We cannot criticise any oneâ€™s status, of where they belong to or how much they earn at the end of the day.

While the educated ones get a â€˜white-collarâ€™ job and the â€˜othersâ€™ get ordinary jobs. We cannot blame any of them, as everyone has worked hard to earn themselves a job that best suits their personality. But at the end of the day, when we talk about who has got good moral virtues and values.

We are grounded to those ordinary people doing ordinary work. These people who are employed under the town councils, tend to pick up garbage along the streets for people who do not have respect of mother nature.

Whatâ€™s the point of education, if you still throw garbage on streets to be ultimately picked by an uneducated person?

Well, we can talk all day on this issue, but can we change ourselves, as a nation and act now to keep this paradise clean.

Wake up Fiji!

