Minibus Operation Maybe Legalised Soon: Nath
The illegal operation by mini-bus operators based near the Shop and Save Supermarket in Votualevu, Nadi, could be legalised soon after taking up their issues with Government officials on a tour of West last week.
“We will have a meeting with the Land Transport Authority once we end this tour and then we will consult them and find ways to cater for the operators,” said Assistant Minister for Infrastructure and Transport Vijay Nath.
Mr Nath said the operators could be legalised soon.
The seven-seater vehicle drivers have continued their operation because it was high in demand and is a source of income for the drivers.
“The vehicle providers expressed their concerns with us so we looked into their situation and visited them,” he said.
He said through visitations the ministry noted that the operators were not only operating illegally, but without a base.
“We will try and provide them permits to operate as licenced carriers,” he said.
Edited by Rusiate Mataika
Feedback: arishma.narayan@fijisun.com.fj
There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?Write a comment