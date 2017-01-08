No Significant System On Us: Weather Man
Weather
January 08
15:43 2017
There is no significant weather or system currently over the country.
However, as the country approached the rainy period which will continue until March, the director for Fiji Meteorological Services, Ravind Kumar, said we should expect heavy downpours.
“People in the low-lying areas are always prone to flooding during this time and mostly people living in the areas with poor drainage systems can expect flash flooding. For now the country can expect mixed weather conditions with hot days ahead.
“Sunny days, afternoon clouds with thunderstorms are in forecast for parts of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu,” he said.
Edited by Naisa Koroi
