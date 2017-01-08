Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Lal Wants More Women Runners

Lal Wants More Women Runners
Some of the participants who took part in the Jet Runners Club organised event at Votualevu, Nadi yesterday. Photo: Arishma Devi-Narayan
January 08
13:42 2017
Jet Runners Club president Abishek Lal is calling for more women to take up athletics.

This was after he was impressed by the performance of seven-year-old, Pritha Ram, who won the 1.6 kilometres race at Votualevu in Nadi yesterday.

She was the only female participant in the kids’ race.

“We want to see more females join the competition,” Lal said.

In the main 5km race, Dharmesh Prasad finished first with a time of 20 minutes and 45 seconds.  Prasad, 17, who participated at last year’s Melanesian Games, has now set his eyes on the Oceania Championship in June.

“My focus is to qualify for the Oceania Champs,” he said.

“I’m going to work on my fitness and train according to my programme.”

Lal said the performance of the top athletes would be gauged fortnightly.

“They will be monitored. Our aim is to prepare these youngsters for the elite competitions.”

He said there were potential runners who need to maintain their training and fitness in order to make a mark.

Lal said they would host another race in a fortnight with the hope of attracting more participants.

Edited by Leone Cabenatabua

Feedback:  arishma.narayan@fijisun.com.fj

