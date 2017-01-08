Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Police Query Man For Accident In Nabouwalu, Bua

Police Query Man For Accident In Nabouwalu, Bua
The vehicle involved in the Nabouwalu accident on Friday.
January 08
11:00 2017
A man from Bua is being questioned by Police following an accident on Friday.

Police spokesperson Inspector Jokatama Qio said the man was being questioned at the Nabouwalu Police Station.

“It is alleged that the man, without the consent of the owner of the four-wheel drive vehicle, drove the vehicle and hit a post near Naulumatua House at Nabouwalu around 8am,” Inspector Qio said.

“He was driving with two passengers.

“The passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to the Labasa Hospital.

“They were discharged yesterday as Police investigation continues.”

Inspector Qio said the driver was safe and free from injuries.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback:  shratikan@fijisun.com.fj

  1. Venesh sami
    Venesh sami January 08, 15:21

    Stay safe people of fiji as don’t fall on the wrong side when your friends pressure you to something like this….

