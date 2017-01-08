Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Rachna Lal Takes On Bigger Role In Fiji Sun

Rachna Lal Takes On Bigger Role In Fiji Sun
Newly appointed Fiji Sun general manager advertising and business development Rachna Lal with her Fiji Sun teams at the Holiday Inn, Suva, yesterday. Photo: Jone Luvenitoga
January 08
14:03 2017
Rachna Lal (front in dark t-shirt) with members of her sales and publications teams during a meeting at Holiday Inn Suva yesterday.

Ms Lal has been appointed Fiji Sun general manager Advertising and Business Development.

Publisher/CEO Peter Lomas said: “Rachna has been an outstanding member of our Editorial leadership team. She will do similarly outstanding work in her new role. It reflects both the continuing growth of the Fiji Sun and Rachna personally.”

Ms Lal had been Managing Editor Business at the Fiji Sun since 2011. She moved to the Fiji Sun from Media Liaison Officer for Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, where she worked across Mr Sayed-Khaiyum’s range of portfolios.

Ms Lal is an award-winning University of the South Pacific graduate, including winning the Fiji Sun Newsroom Tanoa for outstanding journalism student. She is about to complete her MBA at USP.

Former Fiji Sun Advertising Manager Monisha Prasad has moved back to CJP group headquarters at Wailekutu to work with multinational Nestle’s Fijian office there.

Fiji Sun general manager Advertising and Business Development.Rachna Lal
