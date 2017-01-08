Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Replacing Banuve Tabakaucoro

Replacing Banuve Tabakaucoro
Dolphin’s Swimming Club swimmers in Suva yesterday. Photo: Vilimoni Vaganalau
January 08
11:11 2017
Shop N Save Athletics Fiji is searching for athletes to replace sprinter Banuve Tabalaucoro as they prepare for the Oceania Championship in June.

Tracks coach Bola Tafou said they were also focusing on developing female athletes to match their Papua New Guinea counterparts.

“Everybody knows Banuve has left athletics and we have got find a replacement,” he said.

“We’ve the World Youth Championship in July and the Commonwealth Youth Games and the Pacific Mini Games. The athletes are looking forward to the Coca-Cola Games.

“It’s good for Athletics Fiji to see athletes coming out in numbers after the festive season. The overseas based- athletes will have to compete in order for them to book a spot for these upcoming competitions,” Tafou said.

He said apart from the Oceania Championship, they were hoping athletes perform well to qualify for the World Champs in August.

FijiFiji SunPaulini Ratulailai
