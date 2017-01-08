I’m back in Fiji after a great family holiday in the USA and I hope your Christmas was everything you’d hoped.

Hopefully the Christmas period has given you time to eat, drink and reflect on how to make 2017 even better. The FSA has a packed calendar of events and happenings.

We kick-off the year with a coaching mentoring session on 14thof January. All accredited surf coaches are invited to come along and gain some insight into coaching at a higher level and to see where they can make a big difference.

There’s a Level One coaching course on late January and a Level 2 coaching course in early February. Two very worthwhile courses to attend and contact me for all details.

The Craig McElrath Memorial Event is slowly increasing with entrants.

The most popular division is the Over-19s longboard with many iconic names registering to compete out at Namotu.

It will be a great celebration of Craig’s life and passion for surfing. Get your entry in fast to avoid missing out. Our sponsors McDonald’s and Namotu Island are primed for a big event.

Late January, young surfers, John Vasea and Keisha Wakeham, along with experienced coach Inia Nakalevu are heading to Queensland Australia for some intensive training.

They’ll attend the Ocean Performance Centre on the Sunshine Coast to train amongst several top young Australian surfers and to gain valuable feedback from world class trainers.

The trip was made possible by funding from the National Sports Commission and FIT training centres.

This year’s King of Cloudbreak will be called the Druku Memorial in honour of Druku.

The event will also be part of the selection process for the Fiji Pro trials later in May.

The top 6 surfers will be offered an entry into the trials. I’m sure the best surfers in Fiji will enter to gain one of the lucrative spots.

There will also be a, “Prince of Cloudbreak” divisions where four of our top 18-year-old surfers will be invited to compete for this title.

The Suva Lighthouse event is in March and the Powerade Junior Pro will be on late March.

So that’s only until March with a host of other events and activities scheduled for 2017. Keep reading here in the Fiji Sun, on the FSA Facebook page and through your local Boardriding Club.

Take time to check-out the calendar 2017.