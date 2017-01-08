Jone Uluisau is flanked by Brookie Thomson and Steve Vardy during the Fiji Kids Event at St Joan of Arc in Sigatoka yesterday. Photo: WAISEA NASOKIA

Seventeen-year-old Jone Uluisau’s dream of donning overalls at airport hangars as an aircraft engineer will soon materialise after seven years of practical support by non-governmental organisation, Fiji Kids.

“I appreciate the work done by Fiji Kids as this marks the seventh year they have been assisting me to achieve my career goal,” Mr Uluisau said.

The NGO has been supporting needy children in the Nadroga/Navosa province for the seventh consecutive year.

The NGO was co-founded by some Good Samaritans such as Julian Hoskinson, Karen Hoskinson and Sunil Ram in 2010 and supported by the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort Human Resources department.

This year, Uluinasau will complete his Year 13 schooling at Natabua High School as a boarder once again.

He hails from Narata, Conua, in the Sigatoka Valley. He was brought up by his uncle, and single mother after his father died of heart attack when he was in Year Five at Conua District School.

“Yes this is very helpful for me as a student brought up by a single mum in the farming community,” Uluisau said.

He was among more than 100 students who were assisted yesterday at the St Joan of Arc Primary School in Sigatoka.

Fiji Kids Ms Hoskinson said: “The Fiji Kids follows the progress of the 75 students that we have in the school and make sure they are progressing in any difficulty they are facing.

“This is also a time where we can all meet the students, their sponsor to meet up and discuss about their education results and needs.”

Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort general manager Peter Hopgood said: “Absolute praise and congratulation for the work that you’re doing and it simply amazing.

“You make it so much better for these kids and that’s what its all is about so congratulation to all those who are a part of it. We had an amazing year last year, full of praise.”

He said Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort was proud to support Fiji Kids.

Edited by Rusiate Mataika

Feedback: waisean@fijisun.com.fj