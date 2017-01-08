Laisani Waqa during the Fijian Netball U21 pool session yesterday.Photo:Vilimoni Vaganalau.

Laisani Waqa is looking forward to participating in the Digicel Punjas International Netball Youth Series which starts at the Vodafone Arena on Wednesday.

The Lomati, Kadavu native turned 15 on January 1 and considers being part of the U21 squad was the best birthday present for her.

“It feels really good to be part of this amazing team, I’m the youngest and sometimes it can be very scary,” Waqa said.

“But playing for my country has always been something I wanted to do and I cannot believe I am achieving it while I am still so young.

“I know Coach Vicki will be expecting us to bring our A-game and that is what I am prepared to do no matter what.

“I want to prove my worth and show that I deserve my place on this team.”

The Adi Cakobau School student grew up with her aunties playing netball so she is not new to the game.

The goal-shooter admits she still has a long way to go but is not only getting help from Vicki but also the players in the team.

“I still have a lot to learn and I feel I am doing better each day,” she said.

The Digicel / Punjas International Netball Youth Series will start on Wednesday with New Zealand playing Samoa at 4pm while Fiji takes on Australia at 6:40pm at the Vodafone Arena, Suva.