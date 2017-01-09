Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Akbar Looking Into Nurses Jingle Video

Akbar Looking Into Nurses Jingle Video
Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar.
January 09
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

There has been an outrage on social media about a video showing nurses singing ‘Jingle bells, patient smells’.

 

Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said she has been made aware of the issue.

“I am aware of the video gaining a lot of attention over social media, but I have not yet looked it,” she said.

Ms Akbar said she could make further comments after she sees the video.

The video showed some nurses in their uniforms during a get-together singing ‘Jingle bell, patient smells, admits on the way. Oh what fun it is to work every holiday’.

Edited by Jonathan Bryce

Feedback:  ashna.kumar@fijisun.com.fj

Tags
Jingle bellsMinister for Health and Medical Services Rosy AkbarNurses Jingle Videopatient smells’.
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

3 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. YOGESH
    YOGESH January 10, 12:09

    Can all hospitals and health facilities be installed with CCTV to improve health and medical services?

    Reply to this comment
  2. manikam goundar
    manikam goundar January 11, 01:40

    This issue has been blown out of proportion as the word SMELL has nothing in negative and just a word how you understand.
    Our Nightingales need positive comments and their intentions was not to hurt anybody .

    Reply to this comment
    • Iliseva Tara
      Iliseva Tara January 11, 16:09

      True manikam….It is just how you interpret…In reality, patient smell was initially and lastly encountered during the Crimean War in which Florence Nightingale implemented personal hygiene to soldiers. In fact, we nurses, SMELL after taking care of the patients/clients.

      Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"A lot of violence is around financial matter, especially if the man can not support his family, that becomes a problem."
Shamima Ali
Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.