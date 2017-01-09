Akbar Looking Into Nurses Jingle Video
Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar.
January 09
11:00 2017
There has been an outrage on social media about a video showing nurses singing ‘Jingle bells, patient smells’.
Minister for Health and Medical Services Rosy Akbar said she has been made aware of the issue.
“I am aware of the video gaining a lot of attention over social media, but I have not yet looked it,” she said.
Ms Akbar said she could make further comments after she sees the video.
The video showed some nurses in their uniforms during a get-together singing ‘Jingle bell, patient smells, admits on the way. Oh what fun it is to work every holiday’.
This issue has been blown out of proportion as the word SMELL has nothing in negative and just a word how you understand.
Our Nightingales need positive comments and their intentions was not to hurt anybody .
True manikam….It is just how you interpret…In reality, patient smell was initially and lastly encountered during the Crimean War in which Florence Nightingale implemented personal hygiene to soldiers. In fact, we nurses, SMELL after taking care of the patients/clients.