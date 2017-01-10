Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

6 Rushed To Hospital In New Suspected Fish Poisoning

The barracuda fish.
January 10
10:11 2017
A family of six from Votua Village, Ba, suspected of fish poisoning, was rushed to the Ba Mission Hospital on Sunday night.

It is understood that they ate “silasila” also known as “ogo” or barracuda that they bought from the Ba Fish Market.

The six comprised four men and two women.

Four have been discharged. Two men were still admitted last night.

The incident follows the suspected fish poisoning at Somosomo, Gau, Lomaiviti, where four died last week.

Feedback:  nemani.delabatiki@fijisun.com.fj

 

1 Comment

  1. Masivou
    Masivou January 10, 12:23

    there are ways in which testing for fish poisoning can be done….first & for most is to cook fish with a coin(20c/50c coin).
    If coin turns out black in colour,its a sign of fish poisoning…if not black then it is OK then.

This may take a second or two.