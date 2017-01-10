6 Rushed To Hospital In New Suspected Fish Poisoning
The barracuda fish.
January 10
10:11 2017
A family of six from Votua Village, Ba, suspected of fish poisoning, was rushed to the Ba Mission Hospital on Sunday night.
It is understood that they ate “silasila” also known as “ogo” or barracuda that they bought from the Ba Fish Market.
The six comprised four men and two women.
Four have been discharged. Two men were still admitted last night.
The incident follows the suspected fish poisoning at Somosomo, Gau, Lomaiviti, where four died last week.
