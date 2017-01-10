Netter takes on challenge
Fifteen-year-old, Elenoa Gukirewa is all set to represent her country at the Digicel Punjas International Youth Netball Series at the Vodafone Arena in Suva tomorrow.
The Kabariki lass from Nabukelevu in Kadavu told SUNsports yesterday that to be part of the Fijian Under-21 netball team is a good opportunity for her to gain more exposure.
“Being chosen to represent your county is an honour,” she said.
“I have learned a lot of new skills every day. I started playing when I was in class four at Suva Primary School and continued on to secondary school. I’m hoping to make the national team one day. I love netball because I get to meet new friends and also learn from them.”
Gukirewa said one of the challenges she faced while with the Baby Pearls is the age gap.
“I take that in a good way and learn from them. I enjoy my time with the girls with lots of wonderful memories. This is very special because we are all vying for a spot in the final squad for the World Youth Netball Championship in Botswana in July,” Gukirewa added
Edited by Leone Cabenatabua
thanks Noa for the perseverance..like mother like father..aee daughter…