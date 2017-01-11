From left: Joseva Corivuka (cousin) and Jolame Smith (father) point to the area where Russell Taloga was last seen on Sunday afternoon at the Navua River alongside Nakavu Village in Namosi. Photo: Lusiana Tuimaisala

A family is grieving the loss of their beloved 16-year-old son who drowned on Sunday afternoon in the Navua River.

Father, Jolame Smith, is still coming to terms with the sudden loss of his son, Russell Taloga.

The family had travelled from Suva to Nakavu Village, Namosi, for a family function last Sunday.

According Mr Smith, Russell followed some friends to the river for an afternoon swim on Sunday and it is believed that strong currents swept him away.

“We had followed him to the river that afternoon and by the time we reached there, he was already on the other side of the river using a bamboo raft,” Mr Smith said.

“By then the current had started to change and his friends had already swam back.”

His dad immediately knew something was wrong so he started to shout to him to get his attention.

He said he was not able to find a bamboo raft to get across to him but the other boys who went with him swam back to get him.

“It had started to rain as well and the current began to change.

“I just don’t know how to describe him, he was a very disciplined child. He asks us for permission first before doing anything,” Mr Smith said.

Mr Smith said his son would be dearly missed and he had such a bright future ahead of him.

Mother, Pauline Camaitoga, was too distraught to talk yesterday.

Cousin, Jimmy Smith still could not believe Russell was gone.

“The last time I saw him was New Year’s day at my grandfather’s 100 nights memorial,” Mr Smith said.

He is still in shock after receiving the news from his sister.

“I’m really going to miss him and I still can’t believe his gone,” he said.

Russell was an avid sports athlete who took part in chess, swimming and basketball.

The Yat Sen Secondary School student was due to leave for New Zealand this week for a chess tournament representing Fiji and was aspiring to become a pilot.

He disappeared at around 4:30pm on Sunday and was found yesterday morning at around 7am by a boat operator.

Alikisio Delai was doing his normal runs of taking passengers downstream when he discovered Russell’s body.

Mr Delai of Nukusere Village retrieved the body and immediately contacted the Police and transported the body to the Navua hospital.

A post -mortem will be carried out today.

