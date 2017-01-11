Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NEWS

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

Dad Reels With Sudden Loss Of Son, Russell

Dad Reels With Sudden Loss Of Son, Russell
From left: Joseva Corivuka (cousin) and Jolame Smith (father) point to the area where Russell Taloga was last seen on Sunday afternoon at the Navua River alongside Nakavu Village in Namosi. Photo: Lusiana Tuimaisala
January 11
09:31 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A family is grieving the loss of their beloved 16-year-old son who drowned on Sunday afternoon in the Navua River.

Father, Jolame Smith, is still coming to terms with the sudden loss of his son, Russell Taloga.

The family had travelled from Suva to Nakavu Village, Namosi, for a family function last Sunday.

According Mr Smith, Russell followed some friends to the river for an afternoon swim on Sunday and it is believed that strong currents swept him away.

“We had followed him to the river that afternoon and by the time we reached there, he was already on the other side of the river using a bamboo raft,” Mr Smith said.

“By then the current had started to change and his friends had already swam back.”

His dad immediately knew something was wrong so he started to shout to him to get his attention.

He said he was not able to find a bamboo raft to get across to him but the other boys who went with him swam back to get him.

“It had started to rain as well and the current began to change.

“I just don’t know how to describe him, he was a very disciplined child. He asks us for permission first before doing anything,” Mr Smith said.

Mr Smith said his son would be dearly missed and he had such a bright future ahead of him.

Mother, Pauline Camaitoga, was too distraught to talk yesterday.

Cousin, Jimmy Smith still could not believe Russell was gone.

“The last time I saw him was New Year’s day at my grandfather’s 100 nights memorial,” Mr Smith said.

He is still in shock after receiving the news from his sister.

“I’m really going to miss him and I still can’t believe his gone,” he said.

Russell was an avid sports athlete who took part in chess, swimming and basketball.

The Yat Sen Secondary School student was due to leave for New Zealand this week for a chess tournament representing Fiji and was aspiring to become a pilot.

He disappeared at around 4:30pm on Sunday and was found yesterday  morning at around 7am by a boat operator.

Alikisio Delai was doing his normal runs of taking passengers downstream when he discovered Russell’s body.

Mr Delai of Nukusere Village retrieved the body and immediately contacted the Police and transported   the body to the Navua hospital.

A post -mortem will be carried out today.

Edited by Paula Tuvuki

Feedback:  mere.satakala@fijisun.com.fj   

 

Tags
DrowningFijiFiji PoliceJolame SmithRussel Taloga
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

2 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
  1. Masivou
    Masivou January 12, 12:11

    My sincere condolence to the family of Russel Taloga…Be strong and leave everything to the Lord to handle those grievences….Trust the Lord that he had prepared something good despite the lost of your son…Always the case….Gods provision is on your way…Ready to receive!Gods plan for us is totaly different from our plan…….

    God bless! and be at PEACE!

    Reply to this comment
  2. Sera
    Sera January 14, 09:44

    My condolences to the family.

    Reply to this comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"My job really is to create the culture and the winning ways of rugby in Fiji - not just for this generation but the next generation as well."
Gareth Baber
Vodafone Fiji an 7s Head Coach

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.