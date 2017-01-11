Man Dead After Falling Through Ceiling Roof Of Suva Hotel
The scene of the incident in Suva. Photo: Volunteer First Responder
A man died after he fell through a building while carrying out repair works this morning.
The incident occurred in Suva and initial investigations shows the handy man fell through the roof of the building however the investigation is still in its early stages.
Officers are still at the scene.
The Volunteer First Responder tweeted from the scene.
#EMS (Suva) Multiple agency response for severe trauma case. EMS units now clearing scene, handover to authorities pic.twitter.com/wz2r9szDDP
— VFR VERT Rescue (@VFRfiji) January 10, 2017
This is terrible. Many condolences to the victim’s family and friends.