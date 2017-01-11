Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Man Dead After Falling Through Ceiling Roof Of Suva Hotel

Man Dead After Falling Through Ceiling Roof Of Suva Hotel
The scene of the incident in Suva. Photo: Volunteer First Responder
January 11
12:53 2017
A man died after he fell through a building while carrying out repair works this morning.

The incident occurred in Suva and initial investigations shows the handy man fell through the roof of the building however the investigation is still in its early stages.

Officers are still at the scene.

The Volunteer First Responder tweeted from the scene.

1 Comment

  1. Ana Wati Kolinisau
    Ana Wati Kolinisau January 12, 09:48

    This is terrible. Many condolences to the victim’s family and friends.

