Rawaca to join La Rochelle

Rawaca
January 11
11:00 2017
Vodafone Fijian 7s winger, Savenaca Rawaca, is going to join French Top 14 club La Rochelle. He is going to team-up with strong running centre Levani Botia, Kini Murimurivalu and Jone Qovu.

The Fiji Rugby Union yesterday confirmed that Rawaca will not be playing in the Wellington and Sydney tournaments of the 2016/17 World Sevens Series.

The FRU stated that he has sought approval from Fijian 7s coach Gareth Baber and is going to be released from camp today.

“He therefore has being released from camp and I would like to thank Rawaca for following due process and seeking the relevant approval,” said FRU chief executive officer John O’Connor said.

Rawaca has also been advised to seek his release from his club and provincial union.

“The FRU would like to thank Rawaca for his contribution towards the Vodafone Fijian 7s team and more importantly for following due process prior to taking up his contract. We would also like to congratulate him and wish him all the best in his professional career,” O’Connor added.

Feedback:  anasilinir@fijisun.com.fj

Fiji Rugby UnionKini Murimurivalu and Jone QovuLevani BotiaSavenaca RawacaVodafone Fijian 7s winger
  1. Lolohea V
    Lolohea V January 11, 15:56

    Congratulation Rawaca…..All the best for your new contract…..

