8 1/2 years for Aggravated Robbery of $50
A Suva Magistrate told a teenager charged with aggravated robbery that it is an indictable offence.
Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa made this comment when sentencing a 19-year-old for eight and a half years for robbing a man of his phone worth $90 and $50 cash.
“This is an indictable offence that was transferred to the High Court and the High Court subsequently granted this court to determine this matter,” Magistrate Boseiwaqa said.
Sailasa Qalivere who had pleaded guilty to the offence was jailed.
His accomplice, Aca Dalituicama had pleaded not guilty.
On July 3, 2016, at Suva, Qalivere used force on Umesh Chand before robbing him of his cash and one Nokia mobile phone.
The court heard that Qalivere in a co-ordinated operation stole from the victim while he was walking towards the bus station along Victoria Parade.
The incident was later reported and Qalivere was identified by the victim, but his money and mobile phone were not recovered.
For mitigating factors, the court considered his early guilty plea, he was remorseful, a first offender and had co-operated with the Police.
According to Section 18 (2) of the Sentencing and Penalties Decree 2009, Qalivere was not given a non-parole period.
Magistrate Boseiwaqa said: “The court applies this section on the basis that the defendant is a first offender at 19 years of age.”
