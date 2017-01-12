Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Fiji Sun

NATION

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed

8 1/2 years for Aggravated Robbery of $50

8 1/2 years for Aggravated Robbery of $50
Fiji Police
January 12
11:06 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A Suva Magistrate told a teenager charged with aggravated robbery that it is an indictable offence.

Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa made this comment when sentencing a 19-year-old for eight and a half years for robbing a man of his phone worth $90 and $50 cash.

“This is an indictable offence that was transferred to the High Court and the High Court subsequently granted this court to determine this matter,” Magistrate Boseiwaqa said.

Sailasa Qalivere who had pleaded guilty to the offence was jailed.

His accomplice, Aca Dalituicama had pleaded not guilty.

On July 3, 2016, at Suva, Qalivere used force on Umesh Chand before robbing him of his cash and one Nokia mobile phone.

The court heard that Qalivere in a co-ordinated operation stole from the victim while he was walking towards the bus station along Victoria Parade.

The incident was later reported and Qalivere was identified by the victim, but his money and mobile phone were not recovered.

For mitigating factors, the court considered his early guilty plea, he was remorseful, a first offender and had co-operated with the Police.

According to Section 18 (2) of the Sentencing and Penalties Decree 2009, Qalivere was not given a non-parole period.

Magistrate Boseiwaqa said: “The court applies this section on the basis that the defendant is a first offender at 19 years of age.”

Tags
Aca Dalituicamaaggravated robberyFijiFiji SunJessica GounderJioji BoseiwaqaSailasa Qalivere
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top Write Comment
No Comments Yet!

There are no comments at the moment, do you want to add one?

Write a comment

Write a Comment

Scroll Back To Top

Your email address & phone number will not be published.
Required fields are marked *

you said it
"A lot of violence is around financial matter, especially if the man can not support his family, that becomes a problem."
Shamima Ali
Fiji Women's Crisis Centre co-ordinator

Most Popular Articles

January 2017
M T W T F S S
« Dec    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Latest Photo Gallery

Like Us On Facebook

Fijisun Online @Instagram

Fiji sun
Advertise on Website & Apps | Advertise in Newspaper | Digital Subscription | E-Paper | Newsletter & Alerts | Mobile & Apps | Buy Photos | Career | About Us | Contact Us
© 2016 Sun (Fiji) News Limited.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by Asia Media Design AMD

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.