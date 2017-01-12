Ratu Isoa Tikoca in court yesterday.Photo:Jone Luvenitoga

The total cost that suspended Opposition Parliamentarian Isoa Tikoca spent on his son was 90,224 kina (F$59,972.42 at current conversion rate).

This was revealed by defence lawyer, Kitione Vuataki, as the trial against Tikoca continued yesterday in the Suva Magistrates Court.

The matter was called before Magistrate Makereta Mua.

Charge:

Tikoca was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for Failing to declare his liabilities before the 2014 general elections.

It is alleged that his failure was contrary to section 24 (2) (a) (vii) and section 24 (5) of the political parties registration, conduct, funding and disclosures decree no. 4 of 2013.

FICAC Witness three: FICAC Team Leader Investigation Uate Biutanaseva

FICAC lawyer Rashmi Aslam went through ANZ Bank statements of the High Commission of Fiji in Papua New Guinea with Mr Biutanaseva.

Mr Biutanaseva told the court that during the course of the investigation he had gone to Papua New Guinea to obtain all source documents available regarding the payments made to St Joseph’s Nudgee College for Tikoca’s son’s educational fees.

He further told the court that the bank account from which the transfers were made belonged to the Fiji High Commission in Papua New Guinea.

During cross examination Mr Vuataki asked Mr Biutanaseva if he agreed that the total cost for the whole year for Tikoca’s son converted to kina would be 90,224 kina.

Mr Biutanaseva responded saying he did not agree as the fees for his son’s education were divided in four school terms in Australia.

“It’s impossible to convert it to Fijian dollars because the exchange rates are different every month and we would have to calculate according to the exchange rate,” he said.

The court heard that Tikoca’s son’s school fee collection for the whole year was 7750 kina and his text book levy cost was 200 kina.

After the prosecution ended its case Ms Mua informed the court that there was a case to answer.

Mr Vuataki informed the court that defence will proceed with its case today.