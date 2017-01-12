Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Australian Citizen To Be Sentenced Later This Month

Court
January 12
11:11 2017
A 47-year-old Australian citizen appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with assault causing actual bodily harm.

The matter was called before Magistrate Jerry Savou.

Mukesh Chand pleaded guilty to assaulting his brother-in-law on January 7, at Lami.

Police prosecutor Caroline Fisher did not object to bail, but asked that strict bail conditions be imposed.

The victim was present in court and refused to reconcile with Chand.

Chand was warned not to reoffend, not to change his residential address and a Domestic Violence Restraining Order has been issued against Chand for the protection of the victim.

The case has been adjourned for sentencing on January 13.

Edited by Naisa Koroi

Feedback:Â  jessica.gounder@fijisun.com.fj

