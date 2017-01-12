Weather Fiji, Suva   Max 30°C, Min 23°C

Barrett Lands Yellow Fin On Holiday Here

Barrett Lands Yellow Fin On Holiday Here
Beauden Barret and his girlfriend with their Yellow Fin yesterday.
January 12
13:24 2017
World Rugbyâ€™s Player of the Year, Beauden Barrett, is holidaying in the country with his girlfriend.

And the dashing All Blacks and Hurricanes first five-eighth is having a good time since he checked in at the Likuliku Lagoon Resort in the Mamanucas.

During a fishing trip Barrett and his girlfriend landed two Yellow Fin tuna.

Barrett posted on his Instagram account, â€˜Great day on the Fijian waters, thanks Captain @jack_laity for showing us how itâ€™s done! @nick__hern #YellowFinTunaâ€™

 

Beauden BarrettWorld Rugbyâ€™s Player of the YearYellow Fin tuna.
